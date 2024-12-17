In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Sarah Ilyas studies the state of the US table grape market. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

According to the USDA, U.S. table grape production is projected to increase by nearly 200,000 tons to 845,000 in 2024, recovering fully from damage caused by Hurricane Hilary last year. According to a Crop Production report by USDA NASS, higher domestic supplies are expected to boost exports by 35% to 245,000 tons while reducing imports by over 30,000 tons to 760,000.

Despite the decline in imports, the U.S. will remain the largest importer of table grapes. In Peru, production is forecast to rise by 15,000 tons to 790,000 as northern regions recover from last year’s El Niño conditions, limiting the industry’s growth. The increased supply is expected to drive exports up nearly 20% to 620,000 tons, bringing them close to the record levels of 2022/23. Chile is also expected to grow significantly, with production forecast to rise by 45,000 tons to 728,000.

This increase is driven by favorable weather, which has boosted yields and offset a reduction in planted areas. Exports from Chile are expected to grow by an equal margin, reaching 570,000 tons. The recent approval of a systems approach for U.S. imports will likely enhance the quality of Chilean grapes, making them more competitive in the global market and strengthening Chile’s export performance. (A recent USDA policy change allows three Chilean regions to use a systems approach instead of methyl bromide fumigation, improving the quality of Chilean grapes entering the U.S. market).

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.