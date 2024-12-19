Brazil, Netherlands, and Germany ports sign a MOU to expand green corridor

The ports of Pecém, Rotterdam, and Duisport have signed a memorandum of understanding with the "goal of expanding the green corridor that connects Ceará to Rotterdam, all the way to Germany," the Port of Rotterdam reports.

The agreement is an effort to support Europe's decarbonization and energy security goals, Brazil's energy transition, and green energy generation projects.

It's focused on the transportation of alternative fuels, including e-methanol, green ammonia, and other derivatives, and takes into account the solar and wind energy generation potential of Ceará "which could become a key exporter of low-cost green hydrogen derivatives."

The Netherlands plays a central role in the shipping of Brazilian alternative fuel supplies to Germany. The Port of Rotterdam expects to import "about 18 million tons of hydrogen and derivatives by 2050, with a significant portion arriving via maritime vessels accessing the Rhine Delta Corridor, which includes a network of pipelines, maritime infrastructure, and inland navigation connected to the Ruhr region and the rest of Germany via Duisport."

Duisport CEO, Markus Bangen, said the agreement marks a significant step towards the green transformation of industry in Germany and Europe.

"The establishment of stable supply chains enables sustainable decarbonization and strengthens the resilience and competitiveness of the economy," he added. "The Port of Duisburg acts as a central logistics hub in the heart of Europe and will make an important contribution to the energy transition."