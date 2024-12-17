Colombia's avocado exports surge 9% in week 50

Colombia reached its highest avocado export volume of the year, with 214 containers shipped in week 50, intelligence firm Avobook noted in its latest report. This figure represents a 9% increase from the previous week. Of these exports, 80% went to Europe and 20% to the United States.

The report also pointed out that the United States imported approximately 1,416 avocado containers in week 49, scoring a 4% increase from the previous week. During this period, Mexico consolidated 97% of the U.S. avocado market. Shipments to the U.S. market from Colombia fell 55% in the reported period, while exports from Chile and the Dominican Republic doubled.

In Europe, week 50 saw 679 avocado containers, a 9% increase from the previous week and 27% more than the same week in 2023. The report indicates that Chile, Colombia, Israel, and Morocco controlled 90% of the European market. It also noted oversupply pressure on smaller #22 and #24-grade avocados in Rotterdam.

Meanwhile, Asian avocado import volumes remained moderate. China received 32 avocado containers in the reported period, with 63% coming from Chile. While the volumes are moderate for this time of year, China is expected to exceed its usual 40 containers by the end of the year.

Finally, the report specified that Chile's avocado exports in week 49 reached 184 containers, a 15% decrease from the previous week. The exports were distributed as follows: 51% to Europe, 26% to Latin America, 21% to Asia, and 2% to the United States.