The Natural Hand and Iberian Premium Fruits partnership expected to increase revenue upwards 200 million euros

Iberian Premium Fruits has integrated The Natural Hand into its group. The Valencian company is dedicated to producing and marketing high-quality persimmons and citrus fruits in order to become the leading European player in producing and distributing premium oranges, mandarins, and other high-value-added products.

The horticultural company The Natural Hand, specializing in extra-quality persimmons, currently based in Albal (Valencia), owns 35% of its production. The company has also been exporting to Asian countries since 2013, which will allow the group to expand into new markets where it previously had no presence.

Iberian Premium Fruits was founded in April 2023 following the merger of Llusar and Torres in 2021, two leading companies in the premium orange and mandarin sector. Additionally, in June 2023, V-ROS, the largest specialist in clementines with leaves, joined the group.

With the integration of the Valencian company The Natural Hand, the group will add more than 1,200 hectares dedicated to production across Spain and South Africa, with a portfolio of more than 25 varieties of oranges and mandarins, as well as persimmons and other high value-added products.

Furthermore, thanks to the integration into the group, The Natural Hand will move to new facilities in Alcácer (Valencia), covering 14,000 square meters, which will triple its production capacity. This will bring the total area of facilities to 89,000 square meters, spread across Almenara, Chilches, Vilavella, Alquerías del Niño Perdido in the province of Castellón, and the new site in Alcácer in the province of Valencia.

The company anticipates a 15% growth for the 2024/2025 season, reaching 200 million euros thanks to this new integration.

*Photo courtesy of Iberian Premium Fruits