International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) President Harold Daggett released a statement praising the United States President for his involvement in and support of the union's stance during negotiations with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX).

Daggett said President-elect Donald J. Trump has proven himself to be one of the best friends of working men and women in the United States, crediting the meeting he had with President-Elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on December 12, 2024, as the chief reason the ILA was able to win protections against automation for his 85,000 members and negotiate a tentative Master Contract Agreement.

“President Trump demonstrated his unwavering support for our ILA union and longshore workers with his statement “heard round the world” backing our position to protect American longshore jobs against the ravages of automated terminals,” said ILA President Daggett.

Dagget said President Trump’s bold stance helped prevent a second coast-wide strike at ports from Maine to Texas and helped both parties reach a tentative agreement.

After the December meeting, President Trump telephoned USMX officials to express his support for the ILA. He then posted a message on Truth Social announcing his support for the maritime workers union.

“There has been a lot of discussion about automation on United States docks,” President Trump wrote. “I’ve studied automation and know just about everything there is to know about it. The amount of money saved is nowhere near the distress, hurt, and harm it causes for American Workers, in this case, our Longshoremen. Foreign companies have made a fortune in the U.S. by giving them access to our markets. They shouldn’t be looking for every last penny knowing how many families are hurt.”

The ILA Leader said his union now "regards President Donald Trump as one of the greatest friends of Organized Labor and champion of the working men and women of this country," calling him a hero who should be awarded full credit for the successful tentative Master Contact Agreement.

*Photo courtesy of ILA