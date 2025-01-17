Tasmanian blueberries in the market after a late start

After a somewhat late start, Tasmanian blueberries are now in full swing, with high volumes and excellent fruit quality.

The fruit’s supply typically runs from late December to March, with production peaks occurring from early January to mid-February.

Tru Blu Berries, located in the Huon Valley, has been growing blueberries in the Australian state for more than 40 years and is one of the pioneers of the industry in Tasmania. Sharon Keetch, who runs this family farm with her brother Damien Clark, told Fruit Growers Tasmania that the state “produces the tastiest blueberries.”

“Our temperate, cool climate and slower growing conditions promote excellent flavor. It's great to offer fresh, locally grown blueberries to the Tasmanian community,” Keetch said.

Tasmanian Blueberry Production

While New South Wales remains the leading national producer of blueberries, Tasmania ranks second.

Last season, Tasmanian growers produced approximately 2,200 tons, accounting for about 11% of Australian production. Most of this fruit is destined for the domestic market, with only a small volume exported.

Fruit Growers Tasmania noted that blueberry plants in the state are grown in both open fields and tunnels. Tasmania’s rich soils, clean water, and temperate conditions ensure the production of high-quality, sweet, and flavorful fruit.

“The freshness and flavor of local blueberries are second to none,” said Peter Cornish, CEO of Fruit Growers Tasmania.

“By choosing Tasmanian-grown blueberries, consumers get the best product and help support the local farming community. It's a win-win for everyone,” he added.