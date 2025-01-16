Ecuadorian blueberries arrive in Dubai

Nobis Fruit Company has announced the start of Ecuadorian blueberry exports of the AtlasBlue variety to Dubai. This geographic expansion is part of the company’s market diversification strategy and strengthens Ecuador’s presence as a supplier of non-traditional fruits in international markets, which play a vital role in global trade.

With this new destination, monthly earnings are projected to reach approximately $60,000 by next year, reflecting the economic potential of the initiative.

Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates, serves as a major logistics hub, facilitating distribution to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Since most products consumed in Dubai are imported, the market offers a strategic platform for introducing Ecuadorian products such as blueberries.

This market access was achieved through Nobis Fruit Company’s participation in the Macro Business Roundtable organized by PRO ECUADOR. The event has been instrumental in establishing new commercial connections and expanding the company’s international reach.

Accessing new markets has also significantly increased job opportunities, particularly for women, who play a vital role in packaging operations. This growth not only boosts local economic development but also promotes gender equality in the workplace, benefiting the surrounding community.

Luis Ponce, general manager of Nobis Fruit Company, said, “We are excited about the new opportunities that are presenting themselves. Our strategy is focused on bringing quality products to different corners of the world, and Dubai is an important step in that direction.”

Over the next five years, the company aims to position itself as Ecuador’s leading blueberry producer and exporter. Plans include automating processes and expanding cultivation areas. Additionally, the company intends to enter high-consumption markets such as the United States, Canada, and China.

Challenges remain, including airspace limitations and export tariffs. The company is optimizing operations to ensure efficient and competitive logistics while guaranteeing the delivery of high-quality products.