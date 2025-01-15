Mango producer and marketer Sembriexport is aiming to continue making strides in the Ecuadorian mango sector. With 1,606 producing acres and an additional 370 in development, the company is committed to fostering growth in Ecuador's mango industry.

The company's Production Manager, Nicolás Rodríguez, told FreshFruitPortal.com that recent seasons have yielded mixed results.

“This year, we had the advantage of not experiencing rain during the flowering and fruit development stages,” he said.

Rodríguez noted that the Ecuadorian mango industry saw a slightly earlier harvest this year. He pointed out that last year ended with low fruit production, which had a positive impact on this season’s yield. “The trees had good energy to produce quality fruit,” he explained.

Illustrating this, he highlighted that last year was particularly atypical, with a total production of around 8 million boxes of mangoes. “This year, we are exporting 15 million boxes as a country,” he added.

He mentioned that the primary mango variety exported from Ecuador is Tommy Atkins, accounting for approximately 60% of shipments.

“We also have two varieties that have shown significant growth: Kent and Ataúlfo, which together represent about 15% of Ecuador's exports,” Rodríguez noted.

He further explained that two years ago, Ecuador’s export total stood at 14 million boxes, attributing the recent increase to both higher production and the entry of new companies into the export market.

Rodríguez remarked that this earlier-than-usual season coincided with Brazil’s production, resulting in a price drop due to oversupply.

“The weather was relatively favorable this season, with some cool nights that aided mango flowering, and the biggest advantage was that we didn’t have any rain,” he said.

He added, “As a company, we exported 1.8 million boxes of mangoes.” Regarding export markets, he stated that almost all of their shipments go to the United States. “This mirrors the national trend, as 97% of Ecuador's mango exports are destined for the U.S., with the rest going to Canada and other countries.”

Profitability

Offering a critical perspective on the Ecuadorian mango industry, Rodríguez emphasized that “in the medium and short term, the sector must focus on managing fruit volumes and prioritizing quality, as there will always be demand for quality.”

He highlighted the importance of diversifying markets, saying, “We need to establish trade relations with countries that can become reliable customers, such as Argentina, Chile, Canada, and Europe.”

Rodríguez added that the best price opportunities are typically found during the September-to-December export window for the U.S. market. “However, when there’s an oversupply, we need to be ready to seek out other markets,” he said.

Recommendations

Rodríguez urged the global mango industry to monitor production trends, particularly in competing supplier countries like Peru, Mexico, and Brazil, which target the same markets as Ecuador.

“It’s difficult to depend on a single market, so exploring alternatives and gaining access to other markets is essential. In our case, not even 10% of production can be absorbed by the domestic market,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Rodríguez expressed optimism about the industry’s growth. “The mango industry in Ecuador will continue to expand. Not all producers are exporters, but I hope the sector will maintain the growth trajectory we’ve seen over the past seven or eight years—moving from 12 million to 15 million boxes over six to seven years. This reflects the steady development of Ecuador’s export business.”

He concluded by emphasizing the positive global outlook for mangoes. “Worldwide demand for mangoes is increasing, and that’s something that supports us as an industry.”

*Featured photos courtesy of Sembriexport.