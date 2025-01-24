Westfalia Fruit will highlight its commitment to sustainable innovations and social progress at the upcoming Fruit Logistica 2025, the company stated in a release. Scheduled for February 5-7, 2025, the event presents a prime opportunity for Westfalia to unveil its pioneering technologies, including natural avocado dyes and community-driven initiatives.

Westfalia’s recent acquisition of Belgian avocado company Syros will be on full display in time for the fair, as the firm seeks to enhance its global product offerings. Attendees at the Westfalia booth will be able to sample an array of up to 18 fresh avocado-based products designed for the food service and retail markets.

Additionally, Westfalia is set to launch a revolutionary new dye derived from avocado stones. Known as “perseorangin”, this pigment produces eight vibrant shades, from soft yellow to rich reddish-brown. Already gaining traction in the fashion industry, this dye is part of Westfalia’s Total Crop Use strategy, which aims for complete avocado utilization.

In line with its commitment to local communities, Westfalia Fruit Group’s operations in Chile, through the Pro Tiltil Alliance, have been honored with an SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) Award for their impactful initiatives in Tiltil.

Collaborating with nine companies, the alliance addresses local challenges through projects such as a community kitchen that supports food production and income generation, along with student internships, job fairs, and educational assistance. This accolade underscores the significance of partnerships in fostering sustainable development and positive community transformation.

“As a pioneering leader in the avocado industry, Westfalia is firmly dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability,” said Johnathan Sutton, Group Chief Sustainability Officer. “Our aim extends beyond providing high-quality produce; we strive to create a meaningful impact on people and the planet through sustainable farming practices, reducing emissions, and conserving water.”

At Fruit Logistica 2025, Westfalia will bring this vision to life, featuring innovative avocado-based products, natural dyes, and community programs that emphasize collaboration and reinforce its leadership in the market.