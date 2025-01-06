Westfalia Fruit acquires Belgian avocado products company

Westfalia Fruit, a global leader in the avocado industry, has acquired Syros, a Belgian-based manufacturer of avocado products serving the European food and service industry and retail sectors.

Syros has produced high-quality avocado-based products for major European supermarkets, restaurant chains, and meal box companies for over thirty years. The company supplies private-label and branded products and focuses on convenient, healthy, sustainable food solutions.

The company strongly emphasizes avocados' health and nutritional benefits across its portfolio, which includes a wide range of guacamole varieties.

Wim Destoop, Regional President of Europe at Westfalia Fruit, commented: “This acquisition strengthens our value-added business in Europe and aligns perfectly with our growth strategy. Syros has been a trusted partner for many years, and Westfalia supplies a high percentage of its raw materials. Their commitment to quality and sustainability mirrors our values, making this a natural next step for both companies.”The integration with Syros will enhance Westfalia’s presence in the European market while maintaining high standards.

Pieter Casneuf, CEO of Syros, added: “For three decades, Syros has focused on 'making food happen' by sustainably providing flavourful, high-quality food. Joining Westfalia, with whom we have worked together for many years, will enable us to continue this mission with greater capabilities and reach.”

Syros's operations and brands, including the professional market brand Syros and the consumer market brand Wonky, will now become part of Westfalia.

The acquisition also includes a significant private label development enterprise, which creates innovative concepts and recipes tailored to client requirements.

Westfalia operates in 17 countries across five continents. This latest development is part of an ongoing strategy to expand the company’s global presence while maintaining its commitment to sustainable agricultural practices and responsible corporate citizenship.

Photo Westfalia Fruit