In logistics, you always have a plan for winter weather. However, this season has been especially tumultuous due to impending and former ice and snow storms and low record temperatures in Europe and the United States. Cargo carriers have had to pay extra attention to potential weather risks and disruptions.

Archival Garcia, CEO of Fluent Cargo, spoke with Freshfruitportal.com about how shipping companies prepare for adverse cold weather and this winter season.

Garcia says all organizations must focus on infrastructure and equipment maintenance and create a comprehensive disruption plan before the winter season to ensure that operations are not affected by the weather and that, if they are, they are prepared.

However, Garcia said the pre-winter checklist has become more sophisticated. Shipping companies maintain a robust protocol because severe weather can result in rerouting and extended transit time.

"Organizations now prioritize reviewing and updating emergency protocols, implementing advanced weather monitoring systems, and maintaining robust communication channels with all stakeholders," he explained. "A particular emphasis is placed on developing detailed labor plans to handle peak period operations effectively."

He adds that this winter season has posed a challenge for companies in the U.S. and Europe, challenges that are further exacerbated by ongoing issues.

"Europe is experiencing significant disruptions in key shipping routes, leading to global route realignments. Meanwhile, the United States continues to grapple with challenges in over-the-road and intermodal transportation from severe weather conditions," he explained. "These challenges are further compounded by disruptions in the Red Sea and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which have strained routes, capacity, and costs."

He believes the fruits that could be affected by the disruptions are "grapes, olives, coffee, avocados, and kiwis, which are especially vulnerable to cold weather." However, fret not—logistic organizations are working behind the scenes to address the issue.

"In response, logistics organizations have enhanced their protective measures, implementing improved packaging solutions with better insulation and investing in advanced refrigeration systems," Garcia says. "They're also investigating cargo stacking methods to optimize temperature distribution and developing more sophisticated strategic planning tools that balance speed, cost, and reliability."