U.S.: Oversupplied import grape market threatens fruit quality and price

[sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='' adunit='tgr_cont1' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='' adunit='tgr_rgt0' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='' adunit='tgr_rgt1' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='' adunit='tgr_rgt2' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true]

March 04 , 2025

[sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"all"}' adunit='tgr-cont1' width=728 height=90 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6'][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"all"}' adunit='tgr-cont1' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true]

Importers in the U.S. are facing a surge in table grape imports from Southern Hemisphere producers, driving prices down and forcing fruit to remain in cold storage for extended periods, impacting quality.

The latest reports indicate that while the market is moving, it is not keeping pace with heavy arrivals. Additionally, storage space, packing, and cooling facilities at East Coast ports are nearing full capacity.

While Chilean and Peruvian table grapes are among the biggest concerns, Chilean stone fruit, Mediterranean citrus, and pears from Argentina are also competing for cold storage space.

Peru has had a strong season, with international shipments up 32% year over year through Week 8. Shipments to the U.S. alone are up 48% compared to last season.

Peruvian exporters have increased their focus on the U.S. market, with 53.5% of their table grape tonnage shipped there by the end of Week 8, compared to 47.7% at the same time last season.

Chilean table grape shipments are also up 11.2% through Week 8, with shipments to the U.S. increasing by nearly 15%.

[sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"all"}' adunit='tgr_news0' width=728 height=90 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6 text-center']

If Chile is to reach its projected 67 million cases this season, an additional 35 million will arrive in the U.S., meaning there is still significant volume left to move.

Meanwhile, South Africa has increased its shipments to the U.S. by 27%, though fewer shipments from the country are expected in the coming weeks.

March and April are expected to be dominated by Chilean arrivals. As importers rush to sell the fruit already in storage, the condition of the remaining grapes will be critical in determining the outcome of the 2024-25 import season.

Photo: ADEX

The first edition of GrapeTech will be held on June 18 at the Casino Monticello Event Center. The event, organized by UvaNova and Yentzen Group, will be the most important technical event on table grapes in Chile and will bring together world experts to provide technical aspects that allow the growth of the industry, such as post-harvest issues, crop management, analysis of new varieties and nutrition, among others—more information at events@yentzengroup.com or visit www.grapetechconvention.com.