New estimate for Chilean stone fruit: Japanese plums up, European plums down

March 10 , 2025
More News Top Stories
New estimate for Chilean stone fruit: Japanese plums up, European plums down

Frutas de Chile has provided an update regarding shipments of stone fruit for the 2024-2025 season.

Exports of Japanese plums will total 14.4 million boxes (7 kg average each), a 3% increase compared to last season. According to the entity, this growth is driven by the rise in red flesh varieties, which are estimated to grow by 3%, while black plums are expected to decrease slightly by 1%.

In the case of European plums, Ignacio Caballero, executive director of the Chilean Fruit Plum Committee, explained that the exports recorded up to week 9 of 2025 will not reach the estimated amount of 7.4 million boxes (9 kg average each) of European plums.

“With the information to date, it is estimated that we will reach only 5.3 million boxes, so we anticipate that the season will close with 34% less than the previous season,” he said.

This difference, Caballero explained, "is because European plums have the possibility of being left for fresh or dehydrated, and considering the current state of the Chinese market, companies have decided to leave a greater proportion for dehydrated, which has led to a drop in the total fresh exports."

The update provided by the Committee corresponds to adjustments of a fourth estimate.

Total stone fruit exports

A total of 37.1 million boxes of Chilean stone fruit (8.3 kg average each) are expected to be exported, a volume that reflects an increase of 2% compared to the previous season and a decrease of 5% compared to the third estimate.

In nectarines and peaches, projections are maintained. The former would reach 14.6 million boxes (8 kg average each) with an increase of 26% over last season, while the latter would reach 2.8 million boxes (8 kg average each), with an increase of 2% over the previous year.

The first estimate provided by the Carozos Committee in November 2024 indicated that exports would grow by 4% over the previous season, with shipments of around 38 million boxes (8.3 kg average each).

You might also be interested in


Fedefruta President Víctor Catán: “We are going to have a very good year”
Chile: New phytosanitary inspection site inaugurated for fruit destined for the United States
Uncertainty remains regarding Chilean cherries from the Maersk Saltoro ship in China
Colombia's avocado exports surge 9% in week 50
Pisco Tequila Pisco, good combo for a great hangover, don't you think?
First Chilean table grapes under Systems Approach protocol arrive in the US
Chile's blueberry season is progressing with higher quality fruit
2024 Southern citrus season falls short

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands