By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

The production volume of Chilean cherries has increased by over 50% in recent years, prompting industry analysis focused on exploring new markets, adjusting volumes, and developing new products, such as frozen cherries.

FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with Gonzalo Bachelet, General Manager of Vitafoods and President of ChileAlimentos, to gain insights. He noted that while the frozen cherry industry remains relatively small compared to fresh fruit, it has shown a consistent year-over-year growth.

Bachelet explained that cherries are a new addition to the frozen sector, where most exports from Chile have historically been berries.

"Initially, it was raspberries, and in recent years, blueberries have comprised the largest volume," he said. He clarified that the freezing industry typically selects ripe fruits that cannot withstand transport. "These fruits are equally good, ripe, and perfect in terms of flavor and color," he added.

The cherry freezing business initially utilized the smaller fruits left over from fresh selection operations. "This has been increasing," he remarked, “and freezing companies are adapting and investing in the processing of cherries, as it differs from other fruits in the process.”

Bachelet indicated that frozen cherries are sold “unpicked,” necessitating specialized pit removal lines, which are slower than those for fresh selection. “We have invested in production lines before freezing, including removing pits and twigs that accompany the cherries,” he explained.

He pointed out that the return for producers differs significantly from that of fresh fruit, as frozen prices are much lower. Despite this, he stated that frozen cherries are viable for increasing profitability and enabling sellers to utilize 100% of their fruit.

The executive detailed the process for producing frozen cherries: first, the twig is removed, then the cherries go through a selection line for pit removal, followed by washing and freezing. Finally, the cherries are examined on a line equipped with various detectors to ensure the quality and identify any impurities or stray pits.

He emphasized that the final product is “very good and tasty; it is ripe fruit and delicious to eat.”

When discussing reference markets, he identified the United States as the primary producer and consumer of frozen cherries, with Europe and Turkey also showing significant growth.

Bachelet pointed out that the frozen sector has experienced substantial growth. “For instance, in the first two months of 2025, exports doubled, increasing from over 2,000 tons to 4,500 tons, and this upward trend is expected to continue.”

He noted that 8,690 tons of frozen cherries were exported last year, and projections suggest that this figure may nearly double to around 19,000 tons this year. This growth is attributed to a larger supply of fruit, leading to increased opportunities for sourcing raw materials, a traditional challenge for the frozen industry.

Bachelet highlighted the need to develop markets for this newly frozen fruit.

Destination markets

Regarding market growth potential, Bachelet identified the United States as a key target, followed by Canada, China, and Japan. He believes enhanced commercial development is essential for capitalizing on this increased fruit availability.

Frozen cherries are primarily used in cherry pies and sold as standalone fruits. “The good news is that many cherries are being marketed in mixtures with other fruits, such as cherry mix and berry cherry mix,” he noted.

Bachelet emphasized that the commercial development of this product will be an ongoing effort. “The strategic planning of frozen companies increasingly focuses on cherries as a growth product.”

He mentioned that the Chinese market has been promising but has shown a slight decline this year, marking it as the only market to experience a reduction in the first two months.

He explained that frozen fruit offers several advantages, including customizable portions and minimal spoilage. “These fruits are of top quality, perfectly ripe, with excellent flavor and color. Once people try them, they find them exquisite.”

He added that until last year, the frozen industry served primarily as supplementary income for fruits that could not be exported. “However, fresh prices are becoming more comparable to frozen ones due to the decline in fresh fruit prices.”

He indicated that frozen cherries are priced around 50 cents per kilo (2.2 lbs.) and noted that darker cherry varieties are best suited for freezing.

