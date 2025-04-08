Mission Produce to introduce new Honey Mango clamshell

Mission Produce announced the introduction of a new seasonal product: a 4-count Honey Mango clamshell, featuring the popular fruit sourced from Mexico. This product will be available for a limited time during the Spring season.

According to Galen Johnson, Senior Director of Sales, the new clamshell format aims to meet consumer demand for value-pack purchasing opportunities. The clamshell packaging is designed for convenience, making it easier for consumers to select and purchase the fruit.

“We’re currently receiving a plentiful, high-quality supply of Honey mangos from Mexico,” added Johnson. “These golden beauties are fresh, flavorful, and as sweet as honey, perfect for snacking, blending, or topping your favorite dishes.”

Research indicates that more than 70% of mango purchases are made on impulse, suggesting that visually appealing packaging can influence consumer behavior. Additionally, a significant proportion of mango consumers (71%) select mangos as snacks, which positions Honey mangos, or Ataúlfo mangos, as an attractive option due to their small size, fiberless flesh, creamy texture, small seed, and sweet flavor profile.

Mission Produce plans to display the Honey Mango Clamshell at the Viva Fresh Expo which will take place in Houston, Texas, from April 10-12, 2025.

