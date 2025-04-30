CPMA congratulates Prime Minister Carney, the Liberal Party and Members of Canada’s 45th Parliament

April 30 , 2025
In a press release, the Canadian Produce Marketing Association extended its sincere congratulations to the incoming Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Mark Carney, the Liberal Party, and all Members of the 45th Parliament.  

The CPMA said it looks forward to working collaboratively with the new Parliament to highlight the vital role of the fresh fruit and vegetable sector in supporting Canada’s economy and the well-being of its citizens. As part of this engagement, CPMA will continue to advance key priorities for the produce industry,  including: 

  • Promoting Canadian interests in international trade, 
  • Increasing fruit and vegetable consumption to support healthier communities, Fueling a competitive and resilient produce supply chain, 
  • Building and sustaining a skilled fresh produce workforce, and 
  • Supporting environmental sustainability across the fresh produce sector. 

In addition, CPMA continues to work closely with the federal government and its partners both domestically and globally to enhance food security and improve supply chain efficiencies across Canada and globally. Through these ongoing collaborative efforts, CPMA is helping to ensure that fresh,  nutritious produce remains accessible to Canadians while supporting a stable and sustainable supply chain. 

As a leading advocate for the Canadian fresh produce industry, CPMA remains committed to representing the interests of its members through ongoing engagement, including its annual initiatives on Parliament Hill. This spring and summer, CPMA will host a series of Meet and Greet sessions with key members of the new Parliament, culminating in a flagship advocacy event in Ottawa this fall. 

