Sun World kicks off table grape season with newest proprietary variety

May 13 , 2025

Sun World International, a leader in produce licensing with private breeding programs, is kicking off the 2025 grape season with the debut of its newest proprietary variety, Sugrafiftythree, marketed in the RUBY RUSH brand.

This early-season red seedless grape, named for its color, texture, and sweetness, has proven its value to growers worldwide. Its strong early adoption has accelerated new growth opportunities across the premium table grapes sector.

With multiple successful field trials, widespread licensee excitement, and plantings underway, Sugrafiftythree has rapidly established itself as the early-season red grape variety of choice. Its standout attributes — early availability, natural coloring, high yield potential, and exceptional consumer appeal — fill a critical gap left by traditional varieties that often struggle with coloration and consistency.

“Sugrafiftythree, as RUBY RUSH, isn't just another early-season option — it's a new benchmark. This season, Sugrafiftythree is helping us meet the market earlier and sets a new standard for early-season fruit,” said Pablo Ramirez, vice president of licensing at Sun World International.

“Growers and retailers alike are seeing firsthand how RUBY RUSH delivers on the color, flavor, and crunch consumers crave, while offering earlier harvest windows, stronger margins, and new category excitement," he added.

The executive added that key geographical areas such as Chile, Peru, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Italy, Spain, USA, Mexico, Israel, and Portugal are already driving the upcoming season.

Driven by its performance, Sugrafiftythree has become the fastest variety to advance through commercialization in Sun World’s history.

Building on this success, Sun World hosted two exclusive field days in Chile earlier this year, with nine additional events planned across Egypt, Mexico, Italy, Brazil, Peru, South Africa, and Australia, offering growers a firsthand look at the potential of this category-shaping variety.

With global cultivation rapidly expanding and production volumes rising, Surafiftythree represents a significant growth opportunity for growers and marketers seeking to differentiate their portfolios and meet early-season demand with premium fruit.

Now cultivated in more than 10 countries, Sugrafiftythree is continuing to expand as growers recognize its early-season advantages and market potential. With increased production on the horizon, Sun World remains focused on supporting licensees and ensuring wider market availability in the RUBY RUSH brand to engage and grow consumer interest in the coming seasons.

*Photographs courtesy of Sun World.

The first edition of GrapeTech will be held on June 18 at the Casino Monticello Event Center. The event, organized by UvaNova and Yentzen Group, will be the most important technical-commercial event on table grapes in Chile and will bring together world experts to share and discuss post-harvest issues, crop management, analysis of new varieties and nutrition, among others. More information at events@yentzengroup.com or visit www.grapetechconvention.com.

Sun World International, a leader in produce licensing with private breeding programs, is kicking off the 2025 grape season with the debut of its newest proprietary variety, Sugrafiftythree, marketed in the RUBY RUSH brand.

This early-season red seedless grape, named for its color, texture, and sweetness, has proven its value to growers worldwide. Its strong early adoption has accelerated new growth opportunities across the premium table grapes sector.

With multiple successful field trials, widespread licensee excitement, and plantings underway, Sugrafiftythree has rapidly established itself as the early-season red grape variety of choice. Its standout attributes — early availability, natural coloring, high yield potential, and exceptional consumer appeal — fill a critical gap left by traditional varieties that often struggle with coloration and consistency.

“Sugrafiftythree, as RUBY RUSH, isn't just another early-season option — it's a new benchmark. This season, Sugrafiftythree is helping us meet the market earlier and sets a new standard for early-season fruit,” said Pablo Ramirez, vice president of licensing at Sun World International.

“Growers and retailers alike are seeing firsthand how RUBY RUSH delivers on the color, flavor, and crunch consumers crave, while offering earlier harvest windows, stronger margins, and new category excitement," he added.

The executive added that key geographical areas such as Chile, Peru, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Italy, Spain, USA, Mexico, Israel, and Portugal are already driving the upcoming season.

Driven by its performance, Sugrafiftythree has become the fastest variety to advance through commercialization in Sun World’s history.

Building on this success, Sun World hosted two exclusive field days in Chile earlier this year, with nine additional events planned across Egypt, Mexico, Italy, Brazil, Peru, South Africa, and Australia, offering growers a firsthand look at the potential of this category-shaping variety.

With global cultivation rapidly expanding and production volumes rising, Surafiftythree represents a significant growth opportunity for growers and marketers seeking to differentiate their portfolios and meet early-season demand with premium fruit.

Now cultivated in more than 10 countries, Sugrafiftythree is continuing to expand as growers recognize its early-season advantages and market potential. With increased production on the horizon, Sun World remains focused on supporting licensees and ensuring wider market availability in the RUBY RUSH brand to engage and grow consumer interest in the coming seasons.

*Photographs courtesy of Sun World.

The first edition of GrapeTech will be held on June 18 at the Casino Monticello Event Center. The event, organized by UvaNova and Yentzen Group, will be the most important technical-commercial event on table grapes in Chile and will bring together world experts to share and discuss post-harvest issues, crop management, analysis of new varieties and nutrition, among others. More information at events@yentzengroup.com or visit www.grapetechconvention.com.

Sun World International, a leader in produce licensing with private breeding programs, is kicking off the 2025 grape season with the debut of its newest proprietary variety, Sugrafiftythree, marketed in the RUBY RUSH brand.

This early-season red seedless grape, named for its color, texture, and sweetness, has proven its value to growers worldwide. Its strong early adoption has accelerated new growth opportunities across the premium table grapes sector.

With multiple successful field trials, widespread licensee excitement, and plantings underway, Sugrafiftythree has rapidly established itself as the early-season red grape variety of choice. Its standout attributes — early availability, natural coloring, high yield potential, and exceptional consumer appeal — fill a critical gap left by traditional varieties that often struggle with coloration and consistency.

“Sugrafiftythree, as RUBY RUSH, isn't just another early-season option — it's a new benchmark. This season, Sugrafiftythree is helping us meet the market earlier and sets a new standard for early-season fruit,” said Pablo Ramirez, vice president of licensing at Sun World International.

“Growers and retailers alike are seeing firsthand how RUBY RUSH delivers on the color, flavor, and crunch consumers crave, while offering earlier harvest windows, stronger margins, and new category excitement," he added.

The executive added that key geographical areas such as Chile, Peru, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Italy, Spain, USA, Mexico, Israel, and Portugal are already driving the upcoming season.

Driven by its performance, Sugrafiftythree has become the fastest variety to advance through commercialization in Sun World’s history.

Building on this success, Sun World hosted two exclusive field days in Chile earlier this year, with nine additional events planned across Egypt, Mexico, Italy, Brazil, Peru, South Africa, and Australia, offering growers a firsthand look at the potential of this category-shaping variety.

With global cultivation rapidly expanding and production volumes rising, Surafiftythree represents a significant growth opportunity for growers and marketers seeking to differentiate their portfolios and meet early-season demand with premium fruit.

Now cultivated in more than 10 countries, Sugrafiftythree is continuing to expand as growers recognize its early-season advantages and market potential. With increased production on the horizon, Sun World remains focused on supporting licensees and ensuring wider market availability in the RUBY RUSH brand to engage and grow consumer interest in the coming seasons.

*Photographs courtesy of Sun World.

The first edition of GrapeTech will be held on June 18 at the Casino Monticello Event Center. The event, organized by UvaNova and Yentzen Group, will be the most important technical-commercial event on table grapes in Chile and will bring together world experts to share and discuss post-harvest issues, crop management, analysis of new varieties and nutrition, among others. More information at events@yentzengroup.com or visit www.grapetechconvention.com.