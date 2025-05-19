California's Central Valley blueberry production set for significant surge

By Sebastian Ramírez

Nearing the peak of its blueberry season, California is experiencing a positive year for growers, who are coming off a record crop in 2024, reaching 74.5 million pounds of blueberries, according to the California Blueberry Commission.

This week, a substantial increase in both organic and conventional volumes is expected.

Tim Youmans, vice president of sales at California Giant Berry Farms, told FreshFruitPortal.com that this season's peak volumes will be next week.

"Organic production is peaking in two weeks and lasting until mid-June. Conventional production will also increase significantly and move towards its mid-May peak," Youmans said.

California Giant Berry Farms is anticipating its conventional fruit harvest to be up more than 30% compared with 2024.

Youmans expressed enthusiasm about consumption this season, saying, "Consumers are consistently drawn to the vibrant color, firm texture, and sweet, juicy flavor of our berries."

He added that their expectation for the consumption and movement of California blueberries this season is positive.

This season, the company debuted a new label design for its premium Giant Blueberries.

Challenges for the blueberry industry

Regarding challenges, Youmans said, "One of the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the overall blueberry industry is continually driving consumer consumption to foment growth in the category."

He explained that California Giant Berry Farms does this by emphasizing blueberries' distinct attributes, health advantages, and diverse applications.

"We engage consumers through compelling campaigns that underscore their value and encourage consistent purchase and varied uses throughout the year," Youmans said.

Overall, this year nationwide production is projected at 721 million pounds, down slightly from 740.5 million pounds in 2024.

Photo credits: California Giant Berry Farms