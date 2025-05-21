Honeybear Brands President: 'Strong opportunity for imported Chilean Honeycrisp apples in the U.S. this year'

By Sebastian Ramírez

The apple import season in the U.S. is in full swing, with strong volumes of Chilean honeycrisp apples coming in to compensate for the nearly 50% reduction in local supplies.

Don Roper, president of Honeybear Marketing LLC, the largest importer of honeycrisp apples from Chile to the U.S., told Freshfruitportal.com that the apple import season has been good so far.

For over 20 years, Honeybear has been the leading importer of the variety thanks to the project they pioneered with Frusan in the South American country.

Due to weather conditions last spring, this season, Washington honeycrisp apple stocks are down over 50% compared to the previous year, creating what Roper says is a powerful opportunity for imported honeycrisp apples.

"The other important thing for Chilean Honeycrisp this season is that the flavor profile of the crop is much better than the local fruit that has been in controlled atmosphere (CA) storage for the last eight months," Roper said. "The new crop flavor profile of the Chilean honeycrisp leads to a better eating experience, resulting in stronger sell-through at the retail deck."

Other varieties experiencing good performance include large Galas, Granny Smiths, Fujis, and conventional and organic Cripps Pink.

Honeybear Brands is importing apples from Chile and New Zealand and pears from Argentina.

"In general, 95% of what we import is from Chile, Argentina, and Peru," Roper said.

This year, Roper said they project to import about 1.5 million cases of apples and pears from their Southern Hemisphere origins.

"We will be selling imported apples through September, with late varieties like Pink Lady and Fuji, then we get into the Washington and Midwest production," Roper said.

Battling tariffs

Roper indicated that the increased tariff prices this season have slowed some of the fruit coming in. "If we didn't have the tariffs, we would probably have higher penetration," he said.

With apples in the commodity category, Roper says they can't arbitrarily increase consumer prices because they have to meet the market price with regard to local supply.

"We don't just get to add the tariff cost at retail; what it means is that Chilean growers might wonder if they want to ship the same amount of fruit and if their returns will probably be lower," Roper said. "The extra cost is essentially being transferred to the exporter if there is an alternative local supply for the fruit."

However, if there is no alternative local supply, price increases will be transferred to the domestic (U.S.) side.

Pazazz variety

The Pazazz variety, developed by Honeybear Brands, is a cross between honeycrisp and Molly Red Delicious. Roper says they have a strong crop in Chile this year.

"Pazazz apples from Chile will be coming into the U.S. in less than a month," he said. "Pazazz has good market acceptance in the U.S."

U.S. apple consumption

Regarding consumption of apples in the U.S. this year, Roper noted it has been steady.

Honeybear partners with Starr Ranch Growers

On May 20, Honeybear Brands announced a new partnership with Starr Ranch Growers as a packing partner.

Starr Ranch Growers, owned and operated by the Thomas family, has been a cornerstone of the Washington apple industry for decades. It is recognized for premium-quality fruit and fruit packing. The partnership allows Honeybear Brands to integrate the company’s premium apple supply and leverage its state-of-the-art packing facilities to meet rising customer demand.

They are like-minded and committed to quality, sustainability, and the success of their stakeholders: the grower, the customer, and their employees.

Photos courtesy of Honeybear Brands