West Coast Tomato and Oppy gear up for robust Oceanside Pole season

Press release

Following a successful 2024 trial, Oceanside Pole began commercial production of red sweet bell peppers. The team projects approximately 150,000 cases, available October through December — a window when supply tends to be limited due to the seasonal transitions between Canadian and Mexican production.

“Timing can be everything in fresh produce,” said James Galindo, senior sales representative and category manager for Oppy, which exclusively markets West Coast Tomato Growers’ products. “By shipping at a point when red bell availability traditionally dips, we can provide much-needed consistency to our partners. It’s a smart expansion that complements the tomato program well.”

Meanwhile, Galindo shares that the tomato crop is also shaping up well. “We’re planning for 2.2 million cases of rounds and 750,000 cases of Romas this year. The rounds harvest will begin in late June or early July, followed by Romas about three weeks later. The quality is shaping beautifully, and we’re excited about what’s ahead.”

The Oceanside Pole program is unique in the market as the last remaining commercial-scale vine-ripened pole-grown tomato operation west of the Mississippi River. It offers customers a rich flavor and exceptional slicing quality. The Singh family, which has been farming in Oceanside since 1939, remains committed to sustainable, premium tomato production on California’s coast.

“These are tomatoes that deliver on flavor and performance,” Galindo added. “They’ve become a go-to in produce departments and shoppers who care about quality.”