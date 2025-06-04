Record season for Peruvian table grapes: Industry marks key milestone

June 04 , 2025

The 2024-2025 table grape season was historic for Peru, with the country exporting over $2 billion worth of grapes - a significant milestone for the industry and an ideal moment to analyze its present and future.

In that context, Fluctuante, in collaboration with Corteva, will host a webinar on the Peruvian grape campaign. The event will take place on Friday, June 6, at 6:00 p.m. (Peru time).

Freshfruitportal.com spoke with David Sandoval, CEO of Fluctuante, who emphasized the importance of remembering that table grapes are one of Peru’s most important crops. “Last year, grapes ranked second in export volume, just below blueberries,” he noted.

He added that in previous years, Peruvian table grapes have consistently placed among the top in the country's agricultural exports. The most recent season ranked second due to the skyrocketing growth of blueberries and the impact of climate change in the northern region, which hindered grape development in 2023 and early 2024.

Peruvian table grapes: A diverse and adaptive industry

One of the key aspects of Peru’s table grape industry is its wide variety of cultivars. Sandoval pointed out that Peru now boasts more than 56 grape varieties. “We no longer rely solely on traditional varieties. Now, 75% of the grapes are patented premium varieties, with a strong emphasis on seedless types.”

He emphasized Peru’s primary strength: its ability to adapt to market needs rapidly. “That allows us to listen, understand, and quickly tailor our products to meet those demands.”

The upcoming webinar aims to showcase the sector’s evolution.

“The season is recovering and also showing net growth. Compared to last season, the northern region faced unusual conditions,” he said.

Sandoval believes the potential for table grapes is huge, especially in emerging markets. “We're targeting Asian countries, driven in part by the development of the Port of Chancay.”

On a national level, he said, “We aim to become not just major fruit producers, but also a key logistics hub in the South Pacific. This complements Peru’s broader export potential.”

Challenges for the industry

When asked about the main challenges, Sandoval was clear: “Undoubtedly, the biggest challenge is competition from other crops like blueberries and avocados. This has created pressure on water resources and freight logistics.”

Main table grape producing regions

Sandoval identified two major export engines: Ica in the south and Piura in the north.

Ica accounted for 49% of total exports this season, equivalent to 42 million 8.2 kg boxes, representing an 18% increase over the previous season.

Piura, the second most important producing region, contributed 36%, or 30 million boxes, which reflects both a recovery and a combined 50% growth.

The regions most affected by adverse weather and resulting volume losses included Piura, Lambayeque, and La Libertad.

Pricing trends

Regarding pricing, Sandoval noted, “This time the supply has stabilized. We’ve regained production levels, but prices have dropped slightly. The overall price impact was around -4% for the entire season.”

Compared to other crops, grapes experienced one of the smallest price drops, with an average price of $2.97 per kilogram across the season.

Sandoval suggested the industry should diversify into countries willing to pay for premium fruit, particularly in Asia and the Middle East.

“We already have the right varieties that meet expectations, but we’re not yet reaching the markets that are willing to pay premium prices,” he said.

Export markets

The United States was the top buyer this season, accounting for 52% of exports.

Sandoval emphasized the need for investment in logistics. “There are regions in the north and south with suitable land for grape production, but logistical issues—especially lack of quick access to ports—are a major deterrent for new growers.”

Peru has now completed two consecutive export campaigns to Japan, a market Sandoval describes as “interesting and increasingly demanding Peruvian grapes.” He noted it took 15 to 20 years to open the Japanese market, and the industry is committed to expanding there.

He highlighted that the Japanese government even sent representatives to Peru to help promote Peruvian grapes.

While reception has been positive, Sandoval acknowledged, “Results aren’t immediate, but they lay a strategic foundation for future growth. I expect the next campaign will see even higher exports to Japan.”

Webinar and strategic outlook

Sandoval shared that one of the webinar’s keynote speakers will be José Antonio Basan, former CEO of Camposol, who will provide a strategic business perspective, including the role of the United States in Peru’s grape export landscape.

The event will also explore whether premium grape varieties truly justify their investment or whether traditional varieties still offer competitive advantages.

Photo: ADEX Peru

