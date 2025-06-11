June 11 , 2025

Press release

Produce shipper-marketer, Divine Flavor, along with its principal grower and Mexico’s largest table grape producer, Grupo Alta, recently hosted Sun World International at their Sonora vineyards for a special showcase of Ruby Rush® (Sugrafiftythree variety), the company’s newest red seedless grape brand.

The event served as an exclusive opportunity for select Mexican growers and licensees, including Divine Flavor’s grower-partners, to learn more about the new variety, which is being positioned not just as a solution for the early-season grape window but as a new benchmark in quality and consistency for red seedless grapes in that timeframe.

“Ruby Rush is a very exciting development for the industry,” says Carlos Bon of Divine Flavor. “Not only does it address the demand for early-season red seedless varieties, but it also raises the bar in terms of flavor, appearance, and shelf life — all critical elements for retailers and consumers.”

“Ruby Rush represents the next generation of premium table grapes — bold in flavor, striking in appearance, and thoughtfully grown to meet rising consumer expectations,” said Jen Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing at Sun World. “Mexico is instrumental to our global supply strategy, and we’re fortunate to work with Grupo Alta, Divine Flavo,r and other experienced growers who understand what it takes to bring a new brand to life. Their expertise and market reach are accelerating Ruby Rush adoption and ensuring consumers experience its full potential.”

Grupo Alta, recognized for its innovation, premium quality, and role as Divine Flavor’s founding grower, will produce a significant portion of the Ruby Rush® crop in Mexico throughout its locations in Sonora. Similar to the advanced collaboration executed in 2023 to bring more of Sun World's AUTUMNCRSP® (Sugrathirtyfive) to North American markets, a similar concept is now unfolding with Ruby Rush™, as this alliance aims to introduce a distinctive, premium red seedless grape brand earlier in the season.

By leveraging Grupo Alta’s state-of-the-art farming practices and Sun World's world-class breeding program, the partnership is poised to set a new standard for flavor, appearance, and consistency in the early-season grape category.

Alongside them, several other Divine Flavor grower-partners and licensed producers will also take part in bringing this variety to market.

During the field day, representatives from the Sun World and Grupo Alta team presented the variety’s key agronomic traits, market potential, and flavor profile—generating strong interest from attendees while also providing valuable insights to deepen understanding of the variety’s commercial and horticultural advantages. It was mentioned that Ruby Rush® has been developed with a focus on consumer satisfaction and grower performance, offering exceptional flavor, color, and crunch — critical characteristics for success in today’s table grape market.

Photo courtesy of Divine Flavor

