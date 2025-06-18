Cherry production in the Northwest expected to rise 13%

Northwest cherry season is here, and growers are anticipating a strong crop. Karley Lange, director of domestic promotions for Northwest Cherry Growers, says there's a "potential for at least 22 million 20 lb. boxes, marking a 13% increase compared to last year's harvest."

More than 2,500 growers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Montana harvest Northwest-grown sweet cherries, which account for over 70% of the nation’s fresh cherry supply.

According to the organization, the Northwest cherries season will start earlier this year; however, this shift is not expected to impact fruit quality. The season is projected to continue through late August or early September and is projected to last until late August or early September.

Last week, the group reported shipments of over 250,000 boxes per day. With the season in full swing, daily shipments are expected to surpass 350,000 boxes.

