Trump "looking at" easing rules for farmers on migrant hiring

President Donald Trump said Friday he is open to adjusting his immigration stance to support U.S. farmers who rely on migrant labor, signaling a potential softening on an issue that has sparked concern in the agriculture industry.

"We're looking at doing something where, in the case of good, reputable farmers, they can take responsibility for the people that they hire and let them have responsibility, because we can't put the farms out of business," Trump told reporters. "And at the same time we don't want to hurt people that aren't criminals."

While Trump did not outline a specific policy or timeline, his remarks suggest a willingness to explore a system where farmers might sponsor or vouch for their workers' legal status. That idea, while still vague, could represent a shift from his earlier, more hardline positions on undocumented labor.

In the past week, the White House messaging on farm U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids has shifted sharply. Around a week ago, ICE was reportedly told to pause raids on farms, hotels, and restaurants, but this pause was then reportedly reversed shortly after.

The comments come as some growers warn that stricter immigration enforcement could worsen already tight labor conditions, particularly during harvest. Trump, who has made border security a centerpiece of his campaign, has faced mounting pressure from farming groups and conservative-leaning agricultural states that depend heavily on foreign labor.