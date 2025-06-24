U.S. pineapple consumption over 8 pounds per year

In a press release by Fresh Del Monte Produce celebrating International Pineapple Day, the company highlighted how proud it is to be one of the companies behind the 7-pound increase in pineapple consumption in the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in the 1970s, Americans consumed less than one pound of pineapple per person annually. Today, that number exceeds 8.3 pounds, according to the USDA.

"Pineapple is now a pop-culture staple appearing in grilled summer dishes, tropical cocktails, and across social media feeds," the release said. "This shift didn’t happen by chance. Fresh Del Monte helped turn pineapple into a crave-worthy essential, starting with the 1996 launch of its Del Monte Gold Extra Sweet pineapple, the first sweet pineapple of its kind to hit the market."

“We’ve spent decades shaping how the world experiences pineapple, not just by making it sweeter or more visually striking, but by anticipating what consumers want before they even know it,” said Danny Dumas, Fresh Del Monte SVP of Sales, Marketing, and Product Management, North America. “Our goal has always been to elevate this fruit beyond the ordinary. Pineapple has become a cultural icon and a symbol of hospitality, but it’s also a story of science, sustainability, and staying power—and we’re proud to be at the forefront of that story.”

Since global demand for pineapples is not slowing anytime soon, Fresh Del Monte said it is continuing to expand its growing operations and innovation pipeline to meet demand.