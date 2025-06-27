By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

Following the Florida legislature’s recent approval of a record $140 million budget for the citrus sector, Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner has praised the move as a turning point for an industry battered by disease and extreme weather.

In an interview with FreshFruitPortal.com, Joyner called the funding a “tremendous investment” that “reflects the importance of this industry and the economic driver it has been.”

The funding package, approved earlier this month, is aimed at accelerating the fight against citrus greening, improving long-term resilience, and helping growers recover after years of setbacks.

“This is a tremendous investment in what’s honestly the state's signature industry,” Joyner said. “I would argue that when you look at the history of Florida, this state was built on the back of citrus, with well over 100 years of massive production that has benefited rural communities across the state, and what are now some of the more metropolitan communities began and were spawned by citrus.”

Rebound, recover, and rebuild

Despite continued stresses from disease and weather phenomena, citrus continues to generate nearly $7 billion annually in revenue for the Sunshine State.

“This industry has been knocked back on its heels, and this investment is going to help the industry rebound, recover, and rebuild for what has just been an unbelievable couple of decades with pests, disease, and weather events that are just unprecedented,” Joyner said. The new funding aims to accelerate recovery by advancing research, breeding disease-resistant trees, and implementing improved management techniques.

In line with this, a significant portion of the funds ($100 million) will flow to the Citrus Research and Field Trial Foundation (CRAFT), an organization dedicated to translating research into practical solutions for growers.

“The goal is to take decades of research and get those tools into the hands of growers, so they can see what works in their specific conditions,” Joyner said. These tools include new rootstocks, breeding resistant or more tolerant trees, and innovative fertilization and treatment protocols.

Joyner said that they expect to see tangible results within a few years. “We’re already seeing new releases of resistant rootstocks and trees from universities and USDA programs,” he added. “Once those trees are planted in sufficient volume across the state, we can evaluate their performance and fine-tune our approaches.”

The executive explained that the focus on breeding more resilient trees is seen as the industry’s best hope to combat greening and adapt to ongoing environmental challenges. “When you look at mapping the genome of the citrus tree, things that have been done now in this battle against greening will translate into the ability to solve other issues and help us to continue to transform this industry going forward.”

The investment also aims to safeguard Florida’s long-term sustainability and global competitiveness. “Replanting is crucial,” Joyner noted. Weather woes have led to the loss of many orchards, and the industry must rebuild quickly to sustain processing facilities, nurseries, and community support structures. Nearly 300,000 acres of citrus are in active cultivation in Florida, and replanting efforts are essential to maintaining the supply and economic impact.

Florida’s citrus industry works closely with federal and state agencies and international partners, including institutions in California, Texas, and Brazil, to develop comprehensive solutions. “Citrus greening is a worldwide problem,” Joyner said. “Collaboration across borders and disciplines is key to conquering this disease.”

Looking forward, the sector also has strategic plans to enhance resilience against climate change, pests, and weather extremes. While storms and freezes are inevitable, Joyner said healthier, stronger trees will better withstand such events. Ongoing research into genome mapping and new pest control methods promises to prepare Florida’s citrus for future challenges.

“We’ve done it before, and we will do it again,” Joyner said. “The orange, the symbol of Florida, will remain on our tag for generations to come, because we've got growers that are going to grow citrus in this state, come hell or high water, and they are prepared to do whatever it takes to rebuild this industry.”

Related articles: