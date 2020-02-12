Digital marketing award presented to BerryWorld at Fruit Logistica - FreshFruitPortal.com

The first-ever FreshFruitPortal.com Digital Marketing Campaign Award was presented to BerryWorld at the Fruit Logistica trade fair last week.

The winner was announced by Gustavo Yentzen, general manager of Yentzen Group - the parent company of FreshFruitPortal.com - on Monday night at the Kunstfabrik Schlot jazz bar in Berlin.

In attendance were numerous companies including growers, suppliers, exporters, logistical companies, service providers from Latin America, Europe, Africa and the U.S.

Also present were Nancy Tucker, Vice President of global business development at the Produce Marketing Associaton (PMA) and Joaquim Gomez, President of Spain's fruit exporters' association Apoexpa.

BerryWorld, a global group of soft fruit and prepared fruit companies, was given the award for its comprehensive digital marketing campaign that used different online media and social media, including eye-catching advertising banners.

The BerryWorld Group was formed in 2015 in response to the expanding global operations and success of varietal releases from the joint venture breeding program. It specializes in breeding, commercializing and marketing berries to international retailers and consumers alike.

FreshFruitPortal.com also held a raffle for a three-month campaign on its website. This was won by South African company Afrupro.

Many thanks to the event sponsor Casa Montes. Their wine was enjoyed by everyone!