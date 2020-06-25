Fester & Co. GmbH consolidates in South America - FreshFruitPortal.com

By Fester & Co.

Fester & Co. GmbH, Germany proudly announces the foundation of its newest branch in Peru: Fester Marine Peru SAC, following the same successful consolidation path reached through Fester Marine Chile, the first own office opening of a German special insurance broker in Chile.

Fester & Co. looks back on a hundred years of international experience in the field of Marine Cargo Insurance Risk Transfer, when it all started with the special field of fresh fruit.

Fester employs a team of more than 15 top experts in the field of marine cargo insurance for the growing needs of its worldwide customers.

In this new challenge, it will have the cooperation of RSK Peru, a sister company of RSK Chile, which has granted a great reputation of more than 12 years in the Chilean market.

The team of professionals at the RSK group have built up an excellent expertise over the years in the service fields of consultancy and recovery in the marine cargo insurance industry, so the joint work of Fester Marine Peru and RSK Peru become a powerful and sold alternative for the Peruvian market.

This new cooperation structure and interaction will unify both strengths and benefit our common clients and prospects in the future in manifold manner: It is based on the principles of best advice, 360° communication, fair and timely payment, together with a professional risk analysis and widespread tailor-made insurance policy coverage placement, transparent claims handling and recovery process, which will ultimately allow optimizing rates through an effective loss control for long term value added.

We are sure that this structure, designed for the first time in the market, will be effective and beneficial for the fruit and marine cargo industry in Peru, and will allow us to continue consolidating on the highest South American level in the field of Marine Cargo Insurance Risk Transfer.