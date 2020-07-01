IFG adds new table grape varieties - FreshFruitPortal.com

International Fruit Genetics has announced it is adding six new table grape varieties of unique shapes and flavors it says will "further disrupt the produce industry".

Unlike typical grape-naming systems that simply reflect seasons or color, the company created a "new and energizing naming architecture" that depicts the essence of these new IFG-bred varieties.

“Consumers will be attracted by such unique names and once they taste these new grapes, they will come back for more just as they have with our previous grape varietals. Consumers are searching for nutritious, high-quality grapes with excellent taste, and IFG’s breeding program is designed to deliver what consumers want,” said CEO Andy Higgins.

“IFG is pleased to announce the following new varieties which are currently being trialed in various parts of the world with IFG-licensed growers. Expect to find more of these invigorating new varieties as the seasons roll out in the various regions.”

The following six table grape varieties, including each one’s name and logo, have been trademarked:

Gracenote - Large, elongated black; Autumn Royal type (PLU Code: 3497; Variety: IFG Thirty)

Kokomo - Oval shape (PLU Code: 3500; Variety: IFG Thirty-one)

Julep - Big round berry; medium (PLU Code: 3500; Variety: IFG Thirty-six)

Bebop - Red mild Labrusca flavor; good color; high yield potential; good size (PLU Code: 3499; Variety: IFG Thirty-seven)

Quip - White lady finger type (PLU Code: 3501; Variety: IFG Thirty-two)

Rugby - Crunchy; late season; light red to pink; very large oval shape (PLU Code: 3496; Variety: IFG Twenty-four)

“Our new names are catchy, fun and memorable,” Higgins said. “They reflect our efforts to revolutionize the industry. We aim to inspire the consumer and give our growers, marketers, and retailers a platform to maximize the potential that each variety has to offer.”

The new logos are now available for use by licensed growers and marketers. IFG will be releasing several more varieties by the end of the year.

To see the logos and images of the varieties, click here.