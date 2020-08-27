U.S. mango imports to dip in September - FreshFruitPortal.com

U.S. mango imports are expected to dip through at least the end of September, according to the National Mango Board (NMB).

The organization said that shipments from the three Latin American countries currently harvesting - Mexico, Haiti and Brazil - are expected to be 9% lower year-on-year until week 40.

In total, this year through week 40 the NMB is forecasting the three countries to ship 85.2m boxes, compared to 88.1m shipped over the same period last year.

Volume from Mexico - by far the biggest producer - for the season is projected to be about 3% lower year-on-year. Haiti is expected to see a 33% surge, while Brazil's volumes are expected to be flat.

There are currently two main mango varieties available in the market: Kent (45%) and Keitt (43%), according to the NMB. There are also limited supplies of Tommy Atkins, Ataulfo/Honey, Manila Rosa and Madame Francis.

In terms of sizing, 46% of Keitt are Extra Large, 51% are Large and 3% are Small. Meanwhile, 26% of Kent are Extra Large, 60% are Large and 14% are Small

The USDA is has been reporting higher FOB prices of Kent mangoes from Mexico arriving through Nogales and Texas. Through Nogales, in the week ended August 15 they were US$3.75 per box compared to US$3.63 last year, while through Texas they were US$4.38 compared to US$3.79,