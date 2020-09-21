GoldenSun Insights changes ownership - FreshFruitPortal.com

GoldenSun Insights owner Don Goodwin has signed an agreement to sell the company to Randy Riley and Jason Fuller effective October 1, 2020.

The company supports clients with marketing and business development, successfully working with such produce brands as Sunions onions, Opal apples, and Lori Anne Peaches.

“I am excited to have Randy and Jason acquire the company. At our core we are a strategy centric firm with a deep understanding of retail; and the background of both these individuals will continue to strengthen our capabilities,” says company founder, Don Goodwin.

“Randy’s expertise in retail and Jason’s deep knowledge of selling produce will help us better serve our clients through effective strategy and new growth opportunities.” Founded by Don Goodwin in 2004, he will stay on as an advisor to GoldenSun Insights.

Riley says: "Don and his team have built a unique company with a unique set of services from seed to retail for their clients."

“We are excited to carry on Don’s vision of strategy, business development and marketing into the supply chain and through retail,” says Fuller.

Riley started his career as a produce clerk in the stores and graduated to other roles such as produce coordinator, produce buyer, promotional planner, category manager. Admired for his breadth of knowledge, he is a strategic thinker and is always looking for new and innovative ways of solving complex issues within the produce industry.

Adding more than 20 years of experience, Fuller brings deep expertise and knowledge of the buy / sell process between grower and retailer to GoldenSun Insights. Fuller has developed the confidence of many retail customers because of his deep knowledge, integrity and follow-through.

“My intention is to first focus on my health. I will be supporting Jason and Randy and their team part time. I also hope to focus on expanding my role to work with Universities, Mergers and Acquisitions, and participation on boards,” says Goodwin.

GoldenSun Insights is the only company whose clients span from seed to retail working with seed companies, grower shippers, distributors, trade associations and retailers.