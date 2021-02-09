Church Brothers Farms launches premium Little Gem pack for foodservice

Press Release

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Church Brothers Farms is offering foodservice customers a new premium pack of Little Gem lettuce under the SweetHearts brand.

Little Gem lettuce is increasingly popular with operators as they look for more options in salad greens. A cross between Romaine and butter lettuce, Little Gems deliver a crisp texture with a sweet and mild flavor. Their small size and beautiful colors provide an upscale appearance when plated. Perfect for loose leaf salads or grilling, Little Gems may also serve as vehicles for tapas or shareable bites. Because they are sweeter in flavor, Little Gems serve well as a base for bold flavors and ingredients.

Church Brothers Farms utilizes a special variety and hand trims each head to only the most tender and sweet leaves, providing end-users with a minimal prep, high-yield product that is versatile for use on a wide range of menu applications. The compact size of Little Gems gives operators the option of serving the head halved, in wedges, or chopped for more traditional use as a meal component.

“Our customers will love SweetHearts Little Gem lettuce,” said Rick Russo, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “This is the latest item from our innovation team as we work to provide the market with products that will enhance the dining experience, look beautiful on the plate and deliver the best-tasting, highest quality product available.”

Church Brothers Farms is now shipping SweetHearts Little Gems in 60 count cartons to customers nationwide.

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family-owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year-round. Church Brothers has an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation in the Salinas Valley that spans multiple generations.