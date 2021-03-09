U.S. avocado shoppers shifting to greater purchase levels - HAB

Avocados have found their way onto the tables of an increasing number of U.S. households as the category continues to develop and cement its place as one of the largest categories in fresh produce, according to the Hass Avocado Board (HAB).

A recent HAB study revealed that purchases of avocados have increased substantially from 2016 to 2019.

The study indicates that the growth is coming from a growing segment of “Super” avocado shoppers.

Super avocado-purchasing households spend at least $26 or more annually on avocados and accounted for 94 percent of the increase in avocado purchases from 2016-2019. In 2019, these households made up 70 percent of all avocado purchases.

This household segment is growing faster than the other three segments analyzed in the HAB study and made up 28 percent of all U.S. households in 2019, up from 25 percent in 2016. In contrast, Light households made up 22 percent of households in 2019, down from 25 percent in 2016.

“As avocado shoppers move to higher purchase levels, they will find themselves as a member of the Super household segment,” explains Emiliano Escobedo, executive director of the Hass Avocado Board.

“Understanding and engaging with this shopper group is key to the future growth of the avocado category.”

The study also suggests key actions and opportunities to drive avocado sales as the industry looks to the future. Two key recommendations presented in the study include continuing to develop marketing activities that bring new shoppers into the category and drive more trips to the retailer, and engaging and focus marketing activities with the Super avocado-purchasing household group.

The study is based on household purchase data from the IRI Consumer NetworkTM. HAB offers these insights and detailed retail information as the only avocado organization that equips the entire industry for success, with clear and actionable data and metrics that all can use to drive their avocado business.

To learn more about the impact of Super households and their avocado purchase behaviors, visit hassavocadoboard.com/research-insights.