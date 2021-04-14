Peruvian grape exports grew 48% in February

Peruvian exports reached a little under US$7.4 billion in the first two months of 2021, a year-on-year growth of 4 percent that was driven largely by grapes, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru (Mincetur)

In February, shipments totaled over $3.5 billion, an increase of 4.5 percent compared to the same month in 2020. Non-traditional shipments also grew 15.3 percent in February, reaching over $1.1 billion.

"I would like to highlight the performance of non-traditional exports, as they increased for the seventh consecutive month. This news clearly shows the importance of the national exports despite the Covid-19 pandemic," Claudia Cornejo, Head of Mincetur said.

Grapes, whose season ends between March and April, grew 48 percent in February and 28 percent in the first two months of 2021.

Shipments of other products from the fruit export sector in February also stood out, such as blueberries with $17 million, avocados at $32 million, mangos at $110 million and strawberries at $4 million, showing growth of 83, 69, 5 and 138 percent respectively.

If this trend continues, "agro-exports could reach a record in 2021," according to Mincetur.

Both traditional and non-traditional agricultural exports had a notable rise in the second month of the year, increasing 17 percent and accumulating growth of 13 percent in the first bimester.

Regarding fishing in Peru, the sector grew 117 percent in February and 81 percent in the first two months of 2021, highlighting the higher sales of fishmeal and fish oil (218 percent in February and 141 percent in the first two months).

Likewise, exports of scallops and squid increased 80 percent and 77 percent in February, respectively.