U.S. late summer mango imports to be lower - FreshFruitPortal.com

Mango imports to the U.S. from late July through early September are expected to be down on last year, according to data from the National Mango Board (NMB).

The group said shipments from Latin American supplying countries between week 29 and 36 are set to be 13 percent lower year-on-year, with arrivals expected from week 30 to 37.

The expected decline follows a heavy-volume import period in the spring, with supplies over March and April up by around a third.

The year-on-year decline will be driven by Mexico, which is set to few lower shipments over the coming weeks despite total volumes for the season expected to be up by 2 percent.

Volume shipped from Mexico in the week ended July 17 was approximately 2.9 million boxes for a total of 55.7 million boxes for the season. During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 3.1 million for a total of 51.1 million.

Haiti, the only other country supplying the U.S. at the moment, is expected to see total volumes this season rise 11 percent to 2.7 million boxes. The season runs from March until September.

Volume shipped from Haiti in the week ended July 17 was not reported. During the same week last year, volume shipped from Haiti was 154,585 boxes for a total of 2.4 million boxes.

There are currently three main mango varieties available in the market: Kent (59%), Ataulfo/Honey (24%) and Tommy Atkins (14%). There are also limited supplies of Madame Francis, Keitt, Haden, Manila and Mallika.