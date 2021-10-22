Trick to keep produce fresher for longer in fridge goes viral on TikTok

A viral video shared on TikTok shows a simple trick to keep fresh fruits and vegetables in the fridge for longer.

Steph Gigliotti, the creator of the video, showed that by putting the fruit and vegetables in a glass jar, the produce could keep in perfect condition for two to three weeks.

One person who said they also use glass jars shared the tip: "Place a folded napkin on the bottom and the top and it'll absorb all the moisture so [the produce] doesn't get soggy."

A second person said it helps to soak the fruit or vegetables in vinegar and water for 20 seconds then rinse them off and dry them.

The video had accumulated almost one and a half million views in less than 48 hours from the time it was published and has since been viewed over seven million times.