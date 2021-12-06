Colombia: Over 1,500 people gather to learn more about Hass Avocado

More than 25 conferences, 36 Avotalks (specialized talks), 72 stands in the commercial exhibit and a business conference called Avomatch are among some of the events that took place at Territorio Aguacate.

The conference is the most representative meeting on knowledge and business of Hass Avocado in Latin America and took place in the Wooden Box Main Stage of Plaza Mayor, Medellín International Convention and Exhibition Center on Dec. 2 and 3.

Over 1,500 investors, producers, suppliers, marketers, exporters, certifiers, agronomists, union leaders from different cities in Colombia as well as from Mexico, Peru and Chile, among other countries, came to the Antioquia capital to learn and inform themselves about all the aspects of the Hass Avocado value chain.

In this third edition of Territorio Aguacate, sustainability, productivity, success stories, added value and commercialization were the focal points.

The 'Sustainable Hass' seal was awarded to the organizations, producers or exporters that are oriented towards compliance in terms of sustainable development, by basing their strategies on Social Responsibility and Sustainability.

Check out the images from the opening day below:

Members of the Sumitomo Chemical team present at Territorio Aguacate 2021.

Various companies with their stands, such as TOMRA Food, are part of the gathering.

The Liventus team with their stand

For more information go to www.territorioaguacate.com.