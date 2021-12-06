New Zealand Frost Fans announces appointment of Rob Wheatley to Board of Directors

New Zealand Frost Fans has announced the appointment of Rob Wheatley to the New Zealand Frost Fans Board of Directors. Following Rob’s appointment, the Board will comprise six directors.

Rob is a highly experienced and proven agri-business manager with a demonstrated history of working in the horticultural industries within New Zealand and Australia.

Rob is well known in the horticultural sector having held senior operations and general management roles with Costa Group, Olam International and AustOn Corporation.

In his previous roles, Rob was a customer having had responsibility for the procurement of FrostBoss Frost Fans to mitigate the risk of frost damage on company farms.

“We are excited to have Rob as a fellow director,” said George Adams, Chairman of New Zealand Frost Fans. “He is joining the Board at an exciting time as we commence construction of a new composite blade factory, which will enable our growth trajectory to continue as we develop new global markets.”

New Zealand Frost Fans has become a significant exporter and is the market leader in New Zealand and Australia.

The company is a finalist in the New Zealand International Business Awards (NZIBA) and earlier this year was named ExportNZ Hawke's Bay ASB Exporter of the Year for 2021.

About New Zealand Frost Fans

New Zealand Frost Fans provides innovative frost protection solutions to growers around the world, with its range of FrostBoss fans. From its base in Hastings, New Zealand the business specialises in design and manufacture, as well as the subsequent field placements, installation and servicing.

Marketed through its own companies in New Zealand and Australia, FrostBoss fans are also distributed in Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Turkey through local Distributors.