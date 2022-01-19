Agroberries receives investment to accelerate global expansion plans

January 19 , 2022
Continental Grain Company (Conti) has announced an investment in Agroberries, making it possible for the company to expand its production assets and global distribution capabilities.

The investment will also accelerate the roll-out of proprietary varietals further strengthening Agroberries' year-round offering across berry categories.

As a long-term partner, Conti will use its international network, M&A resources, and operational expertise to support Agroberries’ strategic development initiatives.

Jorge Varela, Co-Founder and CEO of Agroberries, highlighted: “I’m excited about the possibilities arising from our partnership with Conti, and confident it will accelerate our global expansion plans, give our customers increased access to our novel proprietary varieties, and offer exciting professional development opportunities for our management team.” 

Agroberries commercializes over 50,000 tons of berries per year to a blue-chip customer base primarily in North America and Europe, sourced from its landbank of more than 2,000 hectares and a diverse network of third-party growers.

The company's agricultural footprint spans across five different countries, including some of the world’s most productive regions. 

Carlos Poblete and Ignacio Sanz serve as Co-Heads of Latin America for Conti. Carlos said: “We have known the leadership team of Agroberries for years and believe Agroberries is well positioned to capitalize on a wide range of growth opportunities going forward.”

“We are excited to partner with Agroberries and support the next phase of the company's global expansion," Ignacio said.

"It has established itself as a high-quality supplier in the markets it currently serves, and we intend to further grow the business through acquisitions that expand the company's geographic reach," he continued.

