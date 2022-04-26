Peruvian table grape exports running 13 percent up on last season

Peruvian table grape exports had risen in both volume and value through March compared to the total of the previous season, local media Agraria reports.

Exports grew by 13 percent from last season in terms of volume to reach 531,069 tons and by 22 percent in value to reach $1.4 billion.

The country had originally forecast exports of 550,000 tons this season.

The main destinations for the fruit were the U.S., the Netherlands, and China, which had a joint share of 70 percent.

Peru exported 224,303 tons of grapes for $597 million to the U.S., 14 percent more in volume and 22 percent more in value. This makes the U.S. the largest destination for Peruvian grapes, with a 42 percent share, similar to the previous campaign.

During the previous campaign, North American demand increased 8 percent and was served by two suppliers: Peru, with a 51 percent share (down 3 percent), and Chile, with 45 percent (3 percent less).

Regarding the Netherlands, Peruvian grape shipments to this country totaled 79,136 tons for $174 million, 6 percent more in volume and 14 percent more in value compared to the previous season.