Mediterranean Shipping Company criticizes Panama Ports Company for service disruption

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has criticized the Panama Ports Company (PPC) for obstructing its operations and for looking to impose two companies to receive the maintenance and inspection deals for reefer-related services.

According to an article by global maritime news source Splash 247, the liner giant wrote a letter of complaint to the director of the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), Noriel Araúz.

In the letter, MSC expressed that since January of this year, it has experienced unprofessional behavior and coercive actions by PPC, a subsidiary of Hutchison Ports Holdings in charge of the operations in the ports of Balboa, on the Pacific side and Cristóbal, on the Panama Canal Atlantic entrance.

In addition, MSC pointed out that PPC began to reject the entry of Harbor Shipping Corporation, which has been providing maritime ancillary services to its reefer containers for more than 9 years.

PPC stated that the company does not have the necessary permits to provide this type of service in Panama, but MSC assured that it has seen all the permits.

MSC also claimed that almost every day, PPC restricts access to specialized equipment assigned to their containers, even when they are accompanied by AMP inspectors.

Furthermore, MSC noted that PPC is forcing it to contract the port services of the Serviestiba and Chaplaire companies, which they have not certified and said they do not trust in the safety of its equipment and goods.

“We feel that we have been extorted into accepting this situation,” the company said in its letter.

According to local media, MSC’s network operations manager, Raffaele Porzio, asked the MPA for intervention, saying: “We have a major problem that could damage our operation, our relationships with our clients, and the image of the port industry in Panama.”