California Giant forecasts "strong harvest" for blueberries

California Giant Berry Farms has revealed that it expects the blueberry season to bring high yields and exceptional quality this summer, as consumer demand remains firmly in place.

In a statement, Director of Bushberry Supply for California Giant Berry Farms Markus Duran reported that “our summer production is on track to deliver top-quality fruit”.

In addition, Duran described how “the pandemic greatly increased consumers’ desire for blueberries, and it hasn’t dissipated in 2022,” adding that “we anticipated this demand.”

“Blueberries are increasingly becoming a consistent staple for consumers, who enjoy their immune-boosting nutrition, sweet taste and versatility as a fresh snack or ingredient item to a recipe,” he continued.

California Giant blueberry growers in the Pacific Northwest are preparing for their first pick to take place the first week in July, with total supply offering a strong promotable window from mid-July through mid-August of both conventional and organic fruit.

“Overall, we’re seeing a good year-over-year increase in volume,” Duran said. “We’re forecasting for a strong harvest of conventional blueberries out of Oregon and British Columbia, and organic harvest out of Oregon and Washington in July and August.”

To conclude, Duran stated: “We’re on the right track to have a very positive year of blueberries and look forward to delivering high-quality berries when and where our customers need them.”

Through the shared industry goal to drive significant increases in blueberry consumption, California Giant’s mission is to deliver the best berry experience by providing a year-round supply of sustainably grown, high quality fresh berries.