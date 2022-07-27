California Table Grape Commission expands global marketing focus

The California Table Grape Commission has bolstered its global marketing focus with the promotion of Alyson Dias to the new position of Chief Marketing Officer, supported by two new Assistant Directors of Marketing.

Dias is responsible for leading the development of an integrated, strategic, global marketing campaign targeting consumers and the trade in the U.S and export markets to motivate purchase of California table grapes.

“Alyson is now responsible for overseeing the global marketing program which includes domestic and export markets and the leading of a larger marketing team,” said Kathleen Nave, President of the Commission.

Her responsibilities include stewardship of the grapes from the California brand, directing consumer and trade research and strategic campaign development, to motivate movement of grapes to the marketplace and purchase by shoppers.

“The success of such a vital and extensive marketing campaign calls for a dedicated individual to lead the effort; Alyson’s comprehensive background, and her keen and thoughtful attitude make her ideal for the role of CMO,” Nave added.

In addition to Dias stepping into her new role, Rachel Coelho and Nick Nakashian of the commission will fill two new positions within the established domestic and export marketing team, now led by Dias.

Serving as Assistant Director of Marketing, Social Media and Influencers, Coelho develops and shares commission content and messaging on all commission social media platforms, as well as manages social media influencer and retailer-tagged radio programs.

Moreover, Nakashian, as the Assistant Director of Marketing, Content Development and Analysis, is responsible for analyzing consumer response to commission messaging and using the learnings to shape content development in key communication areas.

“Being able to bring all of the marketing elements under one umbrella is an important step forward to ensure the impactful delivery of key commission messaging around the globe,” Nave concluded.