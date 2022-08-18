Frutura's Dayka & Hackett names Vice President of Avocados

Dayka & Hackett, one of Frutura’s investments in the international fresh fruit business, has hired Stephen Fink as Vice President of Avocados, who will spearhead Dayka & Hackett’s introduction of avocados to the U.S. and global markets.

“This is significant and exciting news. Of course for Frutura and our global avocado operations, but more importantly, for customers wishing to partner with a company such as Frutura and its Dayka & Hackett business unit. Our network can provide a meaningful surety of supply in the volatile avocado space,” said Frutura CEO, David Krause.

“We now have more than 3mm packages and will double in less than four years coming from four different countries. And we will continue to seek new investments in avocado farming and packing operations,” continued Krause, pointing out that “Dayka & Hackett will be the face of our marketing efforts.”

Fink will work closely with Dayka & Hackett CEO, Tim Dayka, on the rollout of the Company’s avocado strategy and will be based in Oxnard, CA.

“The vertical integration of our avocado program is extraordinarily compelling,” stated Fink. “Avocados are obviously a high-profile and high-demand item and it is more than comforting to know we grow and control a significant percentage of our volume. We are excited to begin working with both new and existing Dayka & Hackett customers on this project.”

Previously, Fink worked as Vice President of North American Sales for Mission Produce, so, as Krause described, he “has extensive experience in the avocado space and we look forward to his leadership at Dayka & Hackett in this very important category.”