Total Produce rebrands to Dole UK

Total Produce UK has joined Dole’s Irish, Nordic and Exotics businesses by rebranding its operations across the UK.

The firm officially transitioned to Dole UK on Monday, Nov. 7th.

The process seeks to position the brand as a vertically integrated business. Mark Owen, Managing Director of Dole UK, called the rebranding a “milestone” in the company’s evolution.

“Our iconic Dole brand (...) will also provide an important focal point for innovation and new product development. We very much look forward to sharing the benefits arising from these developments with our suppliers and customers in the months and years ahead,” said the executive.

Owen also assured that commitment to existing partners in production, local and global, will remain undiluted. The transition is expected to have minimal impact operationally with no changes outside of company name.

“The transition to Dole UK represents just the next chapter in what is an incredible success story and our determination to build still further, to continue to improve the products and services we present to the marketplace, remains undiminished,” said Owen.