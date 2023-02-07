Avocado sales elevated by higher prices during third quarter Holidays

PRESS RELEASE

Dollar sales of fresh Hass Avocados rose during summer holidays as average sales price (ASP) increased over 2021 holidays. ASP ranged from $1.62 at its highest point during Memorial Day week and softened to $1.23/unit during the Labor Day holiday. Higher ASPs impacted summer holiday sales, which drove a combined 115 million units and $164 million in retail dollar sales. A recent holiday retail recap published by the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) indicated increased dollar sales during summer holidays, including Father’s Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. As the only independent avocado organization that equips the entire industry for success, HAB produces quarterly reports about national holiday retail sales performance. The holiday reports provide insightful sales information for retailers, category managers, marketers, and industry leaders as they plan holiday promotions and look for opportunities to grow avocado sales in the upcoming year.

The information below provides a snapshot of the volume and sales data for each Q3 2022 holiday.

Father’s Day

Father’s Day week dollar sales increased +14.9%, reaching $57.5 million, a four-year high. ASP increased +29.2% to $1.54/unit versus 2021.

Avocado volume for Father’s Day week fell -15.1% from 2021 to 37.5M units.

On average, retailers saw sales of $1,525 and 993 units per store during Father’s Day week. The West and California regions sold the most volume and had the highest dollar sales.

With increased ASP nationally, prices across the country ranged from $1.36/unit in South Central (+46%) to $1.68/unit in the California region(+26%). The Northeast has the smallest increase of 18% at $1.56/unit.

Small Hass avocado dollar sales increased by +40.9% during the holiday, adding +4.1M to the category.

Independence Day

Avocado dollar sales during Independence Day week reached $56.7M, up +6.5% over the previous year. However, avocado unit sales fell -18.6% to 37.1M units compared to the same holiday week in 2021.

ASP during the holiday week was up +31% to $1.53/unit vs. 2021. Price increases ranged from +7% in California and +14% in the Great Lakes.

Nationally, Independence Day dollar sales increased by +3.5M vs. 2021, with dollar growth posted in every region.

Holiday Retail Recap

During the holiday week, national volume decreased by -8.5M units compared to the prior year. All regions posted a double-digit volume decline versus 2021.

Labor Day

ASP during Labor Day week increased +7% to $1.23/unit, driving avocado sales for the holiday up +10% to $49.8M vs. 2021, the highest dollar sales in four years.

Avocado volume declined by 3% to 40.4M units for the holiday week.

On average, retailers saw sales of 1080 units and $1,330 per store during the week. The West, Southeast, South Central and California regions had the highest per store unit and dollar sales.

ASP ranged from $0.98 in the South Central region to $1.42 in the California region. The Southeast region was the only region to post a decline of -2% during Labor Day week.

Total U.S. avocado dollars were up +4%, adding +$1.9 million to the category.

HAB releases quarterly holiday recaps covering sales trends for key holidays and events. Each report details sales trends for dollar sales, units, and average selling price, which provides insightful information for planning future holiday promotions. Users can also view year-over-year sales performance for each holiday week. For more information about avocado sales for each holiday, visit hassavocadoboard.com.

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.