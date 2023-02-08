GreenTech Americas 2023: Focused on the horticulture industries in Mexico

The third edition of GreenTech Americas will be all about technology that boosts horticultural productivity. The show offers an ‘open to all visitors’ GreenTech Stage and an educational Conference Programme.

International and regional speakers will present to investors, importers, exporters, and breeders covering issues like how to optimize production through technology in a controlled environment. Topics like ‘Alternative crops’ and ‘How to use data for better decision making’ will be discussed.

GreenTech Americas 2023 will host around 180 exhibitors and will welcome 2,400 highly qualified horticulture experts from all over the world. From global market leaders to regional companies. The show is organized annually by RAI Amsterdam in association with Tarsus and will be held from Tuesday 21 - Thursday 23 March at Querétaro Centro de Congresos, QRO, México.

World population

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), it is estimated that the world population will reach 9.7 billion people by 2050. It is expected that agriculture will have to produce almost 50% more food to meet the demand in the coming years, which represents a major challenge for the industry.

Technology plays a fundamental role in triggering greater horticultural productivity; improving the use of substrates, water, fertilizers, technology, labor, and energy.

Why Mexico?

Protected agriculture in Mexico is a success story worldwide based on the accelerated growth it has reported in recent years. In 2019, the national territory had 54,150 hectares and today it is close to reaching 60,000 hectares. While 50% of crops are produced through protected horticulture, according to figures from the Mexican Association of Protected Horticulture (AMHPAC).



Also, Mexico is one of the world's leading producers of fruits and vegetables with about 39 million tons per year with a value of over $2 million USD, according to information from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Leading the industry

"We are excited to celebrate the third edition of GreenTech Americas in Querétaro. It has become the leading center for horticulture in South America, adapted to the needs of looking at climate and crops. With so much potential in the market, we are confident that this year will be an even bigger success than last year", according to Mariska Dreschler, Director of Horticulture, GreenTech Global.



"GreenTech Americas will be a milestone in technological innovations presented by leading companies in the industry from countries such as the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Spain, Turkey, Israel, France, Germany, Belgium, and Denmark, to name a few", says José Navarro, CEO of Tarsus.

Don’t miss out

Be part of GreenTech Americas, it is the ideal platform to make profitable business relationships, exchange ideas and learn all about opportunities in this region for the horticulture technology sector. For more information and free registration go to https://www.greentech.nl/americas