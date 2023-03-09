Peruvian citrus exports to rise by 4% in 2023

According to a report by the Peruvian Citrus Growers' Association (ProCitrus), Peru will export up to 270,000 tons of citrus fruits (oranges, mandarins, limes, lemons, and grapefruit) during 2023.

Despite a late start on season harvest, this is a 4% volume increase compared to 2022 which had 259,000 tons exported.

The General Managerof ProCitrus, Sergio del Castillo said, “Early varieties are a little behind and the first peak of the season is expected to arrive at the end of April and May. The presence of pests such as the rust mite is common, therefore, control of the Cladosporium fungus is being carried out in the field to reduce its inoculum and its presence in the fruit.”

The export period will run until August, led by a sharp drop in the first flower, which means the season will be marked by the volumes of the second and third flowers.

Last season, exports were challenged by high transport costs and the war in Ukraine. Many citrus producers were forced to switch to other fruits, which has reduced crops, especially mandarins and oranges, by an average of 8%.

With a slow stabilization of the market and economy, projections for the season are optimistic.

Despite early season delays, del Castillo said: "The start of the citrus export season in Peru has been developing normally.”