Mediterranean diet may reduce risk of developing dementia

A Mediterranean diet, rich in plant-based foods and seafood, may reduce the risk of dementia by 0.55%, according to a study from the UK Biobank published in the journal BMC Medicine.

The research, which tracked 60,298 people for more than nine years between the ages of 40 and 69 years, showed that people who stuck close to this diet had up to 23% lower risk of developing dementia than those who did not.

Dementia is a group of conditions characterized by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgment.

Symptoms include forgetfulness, limited social skills, and thinking abilities impaired to the point that it interferes with daily functioning.

The Mediterranean diet consists mainly of fruits and vegetables for every meal, as well as whole grains, beans, and seeds, along with a few nuts.

This is the type of food that experts have been recommending for a long time as the healthiest diet. A balanced diet helps reduce the risk of cognitive decline, as well as diabetes and helps the heart.

Research has consistently shown that the Mediterranean diet is effective in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and overall mortality.

According to information published by Harvard University, research supports the use of the Mediterranean diet as a healthy eating pattern for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, increasing lifespan, and healthy aging. When used in conjunction with caloric restriction, the diet may also support healthy weight loss.