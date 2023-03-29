How good are avocados for your health?

Short answer? Yes. Avocados are known for their creamy, smooth flesh and rough skin. They are a popular food in many cultures.

Perhaps best known as the star ingredient in guacamole, they are versatile and a great addition to a multitude of dishes, or simply eaten on their own with a spoon.

Although not sweet, avocados are botanically classified as a fruit with a large berry and a single central pit, from the Persea americana tree.

Their nutritional profile makes them a staple in several healthy meal plans, such as the Mediterranean and DASH diets.

Avocados are a good source of fiber and contain more fat (the good kind) than carbohydrates, making them popular in low-carb diets.

Their heart-healthy fats do not raise blood cholesterol, which can be advised in traditional cholesterol-lowering regimens.

It is one of the most fat-rich plant foods, making it a popular inclusion in vegan and vegetarian diets.

The slightly earthy but neutral flavor of avocados works well in sauces, salad dressings, sandwiches, baked goods, salads and grain dishes for added richness.

Multiple vitamins

Source of fat (mainly monounsaturated 67%)

Fiber (mainly insoluble, but also soluble)

B group vitamins

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Vitamin K

Folate

Potassium

Magnesium

Carotenoids (lutein, zeaxanthin)

A medium whole avocado contains about 240 calories, 13 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of protein, 22 grams of fat (15 grams monounsaturated, 4 grams polyunsaturated and 3 grams saturated), 10 grams of fiber and 11 milligrams of sodium.